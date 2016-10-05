Glad bylaw officer is gone

Oliver residents are happy that the former bylaw officer has resigned his position.

Being harassed and not feeling happy where we sat to have a good time was getting to be a problem.

Is Oliver really the Wine Capital of Canada? Are beer drinkers considered drunks?

To fine people for dogs off leash to me is heartless. Give seniors a break! Some of our seniors are the reason we are here today.

Many complaints were filed against this bylaw officer (for his unkind approach) and people are fed up with being harassed for no reason.

Thank you to the Town of Oliver from a lot of people. People should be allowed to sit and enjoy the community without being hounded by this individual.

Brian Zak, Oliver