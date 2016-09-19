Geese getting wise in Oliver

Canada Geese in Oliver are getting wise to men with guns and are finding alternate areas to congregate.

This proves that the annual geese management program is working, according to the Town.

Once again, council has approved six permits issued to hunters who are trying to keep the goose population under control at Tucelnuit Lake and the Oliver Airport.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich reported they have seen a reduction in the number of geese in these areas since the program began in 2010.

According to the hunters, the geese are “getting wise” to their guns and finding other areas to hang out.

Vaykovich said continuing with the program will ensure these geese remain uncomfortable in these areas.

“Any progress made over the last seven hunting seasons will be negatively impacted should the program cease,” she said.

Vaykovich noted there have been no complaints from the public regarding the program in the past two years.

The Town of Oliver continues to contribute $2,000 annually to the goose addling program in the Okanagan Valley.