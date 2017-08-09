Gas price gouging shameful

I am totally ashamed of the people in charge of gas prices.

They say there is no monopoly on gas prices in BC. Such a lie! The Canadian dollar was way up last weekend, and the cost of a barrel of oil has been falling. But as soon as the long weekend hits, the prices at the pump goes up 11 cents per litre in Oliver and across BC.

People don’t realize that 11 cents per litre equals 44 cents per gallon, and even higher in other parts of the province.

As a seismic exploration driller, I am ashamed of the gas prices in Canada. We have more fuel in Canada than any place in the world. You go to any gas station in Canada and you will be lucky to find Canadian fuel. Maybe one or two per cent at the pump is Canadian. All the rest is from other parts of the world.

It’s shameful!

Leeroy Williamson, Oliver