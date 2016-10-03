Garlic Festival at Hester Creek popular once again

Petra Nielsen, of Manly Meadows Organics in Grand Forks, was doing a good business selling different varieties of whole garlic bulbs. She also had freshly made cheddar cheese flavoured with — you guessed it — garlic. Hers was one of the booths at Hester Creek’s fifth annual Garlic Festival on Saturday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Many people turned out at Hester Creek on Saturday for the fifth annual Garlic Festival, but with that much garlic around, there were no vampires anywhere near.
Guests strolled around the booths sampling and buying garlic in all forms and varieties — from bulbs to jellies to pickles and relish.
Aiden Mayes and Mandy Cole were back this year to provide acoustic music and songs and of course there was a chance to try some of the Hester Creek wine blends. (Richard McGuire photos)
Aiden Mayes (left) and Mandy Cole provided music for Hester Creek’s fifth annual Garlic Festival on Saturday. Pictured here they perform their version of Bob Marley’s Is this Love. (Richard McGuire photo)
Carolyn Williams (left), a new resident of Oliver, talks to Gail Szolosi of Goodness of Garlic from Forest Grove in the Cariboo. Szolosi was selling pickled garlic and relishes made from garlic. Hers was one of the booths at Hester Creek’s fifth annual Garlic Festival on Saturday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Melissa McLaughlin pours a glass of white wine at Hester Creek’s fifth annual Garlic Festival on Saturday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Ric Stacey, of Lone Willow from Ladner, B.C., was offering samples of his wine-based jellies at his booth at Hester Creek’s fifth annual Garlic Festival on Saturday. (Richard McGuire photo)