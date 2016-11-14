Free flu shots elusive in Oliver

Looking for a free flu shot in Oliver? You may have to wait a few days.

Local pharmacies are waiting for their next shipment of free flu shots, according to pharmacist/owner Naomi Garrish from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Garrish said Oliver-area pharmacies are out of the vaccine and are waiting for their next batch.

Remedy’sRx confirmed this, saying they are waiting for their shipment from the health unit.

Garrish said she is hoping to see the vaccine come in next week.

However, for people who are urgent to get it, they can come in and pay for a shot, she pointed out.

The vaccine is free for people 65 and over and for those who suffer chronic illnesses.

Local senior Marion Smith voiced her concern that she and a lot of other seniors haven’t had their free shot yet.

She noted that Interior Health has only scheduled one clinic so far at the Oliver Seniors Centre. Normally they offer two clinics, she pointed out.

Smith said it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, so she’s concerned about the delay.

“I guess they want us, over 80, to die,” she said, half jokingly.

Garrish explained that they’ve had the free vaccine for over a month now but ran out.

Pamela de Bruin, manager of communicable diseases with Interior Health, said supply and demand make flu vaccines a complicated process.

She confirmed that only one mass clinic was held in Oliver earlier this month. They didn’t host two clinics because the number of people accessing mass clinics has declined due to the shift to pharmacies, she pointed out.

De Bruin said Interior Health released the vaccine to pharmacies on October 3, so they’ve had more than a month to go through their supply rather quickly.

She stated that Interior Health has asked for an additional supply, but there has been no confirmation on its arrival.

De Bruin said they haven’t run out of the vaccine, noting they still have small doses here and there.

Seniors who want the vaccine are encouraged to connect with their doctors to see if they have a supply. Otherwise, they can wait until December 2 for a booked appointment at the Oliver Health Centre from 1-5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 250-498-5080.

De Bruin said Interior Health will be pushing the vaccine back out to pharmacies when supplies allow.

By Lyonel Doherty