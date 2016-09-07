Freak’n Farmer obstacles ‘covert’ until big day

Those ‘freak’n farmers’ are at it again!

Just ask Gene Covert at Covert Farms where the 5th annual Freak’n Farmer obstacle race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

“We look forward to this event all year,” said the organic farmer and winemaker.

“The Freak’n Farmer showcases the unique landscape of the South Okanagan and we can’t wait to unveil the awesome obstacles we have planned for this year’s event.”

But these 25 obstacles will remain “covert” until the big day. But one thing is certain: you don’t want to bring good clothes.

Participants will get very dirty, especially through the mud bog where they have to navigate over and under logs and wire in a big bowl of soupy mud.

The popular event is presented by Penticton Home Hardware and coordinated by Hoodoo Adventures and Covert Farms.

The day-long race, fit for the whole family, features 5K, 10K and 20K obstacle courses, along with two races geared to children. The 3K Little Freak’n Farmer (for kids ages 6 to 12) and the .75K Mini Freak’n Farmer (for kids ages 3 to 6) will provide fun for little adventurers. Both races start at 9 a.m.

The adult races start at 11 a.m.

Registration costs to participate in the obstacle races vary based on course and age group.

In addition to acres of obstacles, Covert Farms will also play host to a post-race barbecue featuring delicious farm-to-table offerings. Wine tastings will be provided by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, and local breweries will also raise a glass to the event with beer tastings. Live music will entertain the crowd throughout the day.

For more than 50 years the Covert family has been farming the 650-acres north of Oliver.

Inspired by history, an adventure obstacle race was born – an event that speaks to the many arduous tasks that farm hands had to perform in the dry heat of Canada’s desert region.

“People return year after year for a day of Freak’n Farmer fun and we are thrilled to report that participant numbers are on the rise for this year’s race,” said Lyndie Hill from Hoodoo Adventures.

“Teams of various sizes get into the spirit with creative costumes that add to the lively nature of the event.”

Spectators are welcome to catch the action with hop-on/hop-off farm transportation available by donation, with partial proceeds going to a local charity. A $25 spectator fee includes lunch and a glass with two tickets to sample local wine and beer.

For out of town participants, Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos is offering special Freak’n Farmer rates for accommodation on September 23 and 24. Guests can call the resort directly to request the Freak’n Farmer rates by quoting ID#2250.

For more information and sign-up, visit www.freaknfarmer.com