FortisBC wants another rate increase

I am letting people know that FortisBC is applying for yet another punishing rate increase.

There is to be a meeting at the Watermark Beach Resort at 6 p.m. on July 26 in the Vineyard Room.

I realize that this is a very hectic time of the year for most rural residents but you are the people most hurt by these perpetual unjustified increases.

Area C director Terry Schafer and I made it to the last one and were and are concerned this will be pushed through if significant pressure is not applied to both Fortis and the utility commission. It is up to you to attend.

Alternate Area C director Rick Knodel