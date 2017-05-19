Former SOSS grad resigns as police chief

Former Oliver high school graduate Frank Elsner has resigned as Victoria’s police chief.

The longtime cop was facing a disciplinary hearing after he sent “inappropriate” (sexually charged) Twitter messages to the wife of a Victoria police officer in 2015. He initially apologized for his behaviour and said he would take full responsibility for it.

As chief constable, Elsner was reportedly paid $205,000 a year.

Elsner graduated from Southern Okanagan Secondary School in 1981 and subsequently became an auxiliary police officer in Oliver. He left the community at age 22 to pursue his policing career in Ontario. He was later appointed police chief in Sudbury.