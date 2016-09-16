Former Oliver graduate now first-year medical student

The president of Doctors of BC is proud to welcome first year medical students to the University of BC, particularly when one of those students happens to be Gabriella Martine from Oliver.

Doctor Alan Ruddiman from Oliver acknowledged Martine at the recent UBC 1st Year Medical Student Orientation in Vancouver.

“This is truly one of my great pleasures as the current president of Doctors of BC; that of being able to interact with medical students and residents – the very future of medicine here in BC.”

Ruddiman said one of the strongest predictors of a physician choosing to pursue a career in rural medicine is that of being of rural origin.

“I look forward to following Gabie’s medical career with interest. I congratulate her again on being selected to study medicine at UBC.”

He noted that Martine will be completing her brief orientation in Vancouver and then take up her medical studies at the Southern Medical Program at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna.

“Very exciting times indeed, and wonderful to continue to see our rural students succeed in the manner Gabie has. Clearly her family, friends and many who know her in the community will be equally excited for her.”

Lori Martine, Gabriella’s mother, reminisced about her daughter’s childhood.

“Gabie showed very strong skills in writing and once dreamed of becoming an author.”

But her first love is horses, Lori pointed out.

“She joined Penticton Pony Club at a young age and started studying injuries and care for her horse. At that time, we thought she would become a veterinarian.”

Gabie excelled at all of the sciences in high school, and started her first year in Simon Fraser University (SFU), ready to focus on biological research.

“She was soon to discover, however, that she enjoys working with people more than animals,” Lori said.

She worked for Residence Life at SFU for four years organizing health and wellness committees, volunteered at Burnaby Hospital and added a minor in health science to her degree.

Coming from a family of Oliver Youth Ambassadors, one would think Gabriella would have been one. But she wasn’t for two main reasons – there was a gap in the program during the time she might have shown an interest, and she became very involved as an equestrian competitor. However, she whole-heartedly supported her sisters, Juliana and Cheryce in their ambassador work.

When asked about receiving free medical advice from Gabriella, Lori replied, “We have already started running our minor physical complaints by Gabie, just to see what she thinks.”

Lori said her daughter is a born problem solver so she enjoys the conversations, but always prefaces her answers with, “I’m not a doctor yet . . . not even close!”

Lori said the family is very proud of the extremely hard work that Gabriella has put into her studies in order to earn her place in medical school.

Gabriella said her decision to choose medicine as a career was developed over several years throughout high school and university.

“I enjoyed my science classes in high school and decided to pursue biology in university.”

At SFU she completed her undergraduate degree and worked for the Residence Life program where she discovered a passion for community development and working closely with others.

“Combining my love for science, working with people and my interest in human health steered me towards medical school,” she said.

Gabriella said she sees her future career as a family doctor in a rural community.

“There are many factors that go into both the decision of what career to choose as well as what town/city to settle down in, but I do not see myself living in a big city long-term.”

Growing up in Oliver, Gabriella enjoyed the tight-knit community.

“I always tell my mother living in the Oliver community feels like growing up with 100 different aunts/uncles/cousins that were always looking out for me.”

She added that having access to the gorgeous backyard nature and outdoor activities was also a huge bonus considering her passion for horseback riding.

Will she be giving free medical advice to family members and curing their ills?

Gabriella said she will offer caring advice, but would prompt family members to refer to their own family doctor for a more objective perspective.

