Dog lover promotes more off-leash areas in Oliver

Pat Hampson loves dogs, and the more freedom they have to run around off-leash the better, he says.

That’s why the former mayor is promoting more off-leash areas in Oliver.

Hampson made a presentation to Oliver Parks and Recreation on Monday, requesting that the north end of the hike and bike trail in town be designated as an off-leash area from dawn to 9 a.m.

“The primary intention is to provide as many areas as possible for dogs to have freedom to run,” Hampson said. “Dogs need exercise. Dogs need to be socialized. Dogs not socialized generally are likely to be unfriendly.”

Hampson said dogs in general have become pariahs (outcasts) due to attacks by pit bulls and other breeds trained to be aggressive.

“Dogs which are aggressive have usually been trained to behave that way,” he stated.

Regardless of any restrictions placed on dogs being off-leash, owners who do not conform to rules and regulations will continue their behaviour, Hampson pointed out.

He added that most dog owners are reasonable, pick up after their pets and are considerate of others, so it is unfair to penalize them.

Hampson originally wanted to see an off-leash area in Lion’s Park from dawn to 9 a.m., but acknowledges that idea is already being considered in the Park Improvement Plan.

Natalie Korsovetski, interim manager of Oliver Parks and Recreation, said they support Hampson’s proposal in principle, but more consideration is needed.

In the meantime, the Town of Oliver and bylaw enforcement are still dealing with a case involving a pit bull that attacked a lady walking her dogs in Lion’s Park last Friday.

It was reported that the pit bull was on a leash but not under control. The lady with three Chihuahuas was walking north on the hike and bike trail when a pit bull bit her leg, which required stitches. The dog reportedly had a litter of puppies nearby.

The pit bull and her pups are currently in the pound. Their owner has been identified as homeless and could not be reached for comment.

The story has generated many comments on the Chronicle’s website and Facebook page.

By Lyonel Doherty