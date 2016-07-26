Dog lover promotes more off-leash areas in Oliver

Pat Hampson loves dogs, and the more freedom they have to run around off-leash the better, he says.
That’s why the former mayor is promoting more off-leash areas in Oliver.
Hampson made a presentation to Oliver Parks and Recreation on Monday, requesting that the north end of the hike and bike trail in town be designated as an off-leash area from dawn to 9 a.m.
“The primary intention is to provide as many areas as possible for dogs to have freedom to run,” Hampson said. “Dogs need exercise. Dogs need to be socialized. Dogs not socialized generally are likely to be unfriendly.”
Hampson said dogs in general have become pariahs (outcasts) due to attacks by pit bulls and other breeds trained to be aggressive.
“Dogs which are aggressive have usually been trained to behave that way,” he stated.
Regardless of any restrictions placed on dogs being off-leash, owners who do not conform to rules and regulations will continue their behaviour, Hampson pointed out.
He added that most dog owners are reasonable, pick up after their pets and are considerate of others, so it is unfair to penalize them.
Hampson originally wanted to see an off-leash area in Lion’s Park from dawn to 9 a.m., but acknowledges that idea is already being considered in the Park Improvement Plan.
Natalie Korsovetski, interim manager of Oliver Parks and Recreation, said they support Hampson’s proposal in principle, but more consideration is needed.
In the meantime, the Town of Oliver and bylaw enforcement are still dealing with a case involving a pit bull that attacked a lady walking her dogs in Lion’s Park last Friday.
It was reported that the pit bull was on a leash but not under control. The lady with three Chihuahuas was walking north on the hike and bike trail when a pit bull bit her leg, which required stitches. The dog reportedly had a litter of puppies nearby.
The pit bull and her pups are currently in the pound. Their owner has been identified as homeless and could not be reached for comment.
The story has generated many comments on the Chronicle’s website and Facebook page.
By Lyonel Doherty
Dogs should be leashed where the law demands it.
What is so hard about being a considerate dog owner, leash your dog, when someone approaches you on a trail reel your dogs leash in if it is one of those 20 footer’s & keep your dog in tight to you with yourself between your dog and whomever or whatever is passing you on the trail.
This is simple common courtesy and consideration to others while still allowing your dog to roam about and have fun. If people simply do this then this whole conversation would become moot. If they don’t they are well on the road to having their and all other dogs banned from many or most parks.
Other then the solutions i mentioned, the obvious one to this issue is just Leash your dog, Period. Take a training course with your dog to teach it obedience & proper behaviour, to be under verbal command as if it was on a tight leash.
These courses are short, only a few weeks for $150 and your dog becomes well behaved, under control and instantly recallable instead of being an out of control idiot mutt without a clue as to how to properly behave around people as is more often the case then not.
Go to the library, they have hundreds of dog training DVD’s available on loan that can teach you to train your dog to the same level at no cost to you.
The reality is that the crackdown on dogs off leash and the conduct of dog owners will only become more severe till dogs are banned from all PEOPLE parks.
If I’m not mistaken there are already plans for a large off-leash dog area at the North end of Lion’s Park. I don’t particularly relish encountering off-leash dogs on the trail whether I am walking with a dog or not. All too often the humans charged with removing the waste produced by their off-leash pets fail in their duty.
Ya I am not Interested in your off leash dog. Just keep them leashed, you already have space to let them roam. Many don’t even listen to the law and let their dogs off the leash along there.
For me, if you are on the public places, you must leash your dog because you didn’t know what will happen. But when you are on your own property, you can off leash your dog. It’s your property and you can do anything what you want, but be sure that you didn’t bring any problem to your neighborhood.