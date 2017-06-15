Flooding can be expected

I read the article in your June 7 issue of the Oliver Chronicle titled “Flooded property owner at wit’s end.”

I feel bad for Mr. Derksen’s unfortunate situation with rising water levels and loss of field crops. However, what Mr. Derksen is experiencing is not a “disaster.”

Anyone who purchases property near water or high groundwater levels should know that sooner or later, they will experience high water problems. It is a buyer beware situation.

I moved here from a town that had a true flood disaster in 2013 – High River, AB. You can see many photos of it online. Now that’s a flood! Residents there also complained that the town flooded for various reasons such as improperly located dikes, poor fixes and poor planning. But again, anyone who buys a home near water has to be prepared for flooding at some point in time. Residents lived through it and learned. Now homes are renovated and built to flood codes.

Property owners themselves need to make sure that they are protected by rising water levels and not become complacent because nothing has happened for many years. When living near water or downslope of melting snow, you can be sure that it will flood one day.

Marjo Koskinen, Oliver