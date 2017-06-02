Flooded resident at wit’s end, demands answers

By Lyonel Doherty

A Road 10 homeowner says everyone is passing the buck as he tries to get help mitigating flood waters threatening his family’s well-being.

While traversing a field under water, Kelly Derksen pointed to a pump that couldn’t keep up to all the water. At one point he fell into a hole up to his chest. That was after being on the phone for six days talking to various officials that he said were “passing the buck.”

On Monday the Oliver Fire Department was called to assess the flooding at Derksen’s residence. Subsequently, an officer visited the property and suspected that a blocked culvert could be the cause.

But Derksen has another theory: he suspects all the water that the Town, regional district and the Ministry of Transportation diverted from the flooded creeks near Highway 97 recently found its way to Road 9 and 10, “flooding us all out.”

According to Derksen, the flooding is not coming from the river.

He said while officials fixed the problem on Highway 97, they created a “horrendous” problem on the other side of the highway.

“Now they’re telling us it’s our problem.”

Derksen said $60,000 worth of agriculture had to be removed from the leased property and transplanted elsewhere.

“The field crops are destroyed; they’re done!”

Derksen said the flooding is also impacting a new well on the property.

“My water is black . . . I can’t have a bath (because the water turns black).”

Darren Bjornson, the Town’s deputy director of operations, suspects the flooding was caused by Tinhorn Creek coming down from Road 8 and washing out the Road 9 area.

Area C director Terry Schafer said a lot of people are in the same predicament as Derksen.

“We’re all pumping here on Island Road, but nobody is complaining. We’re doing the best we can.”

Schafer said the ground is super saturated with all the rain and snow melt. “What can people expect when we’re inundated with water?”

However, the director said he plans to speak with regional staff about the situation, and include the Okanagan Basin Water board in the discussion.

“It may take some planning and negotiation with the Ministry of Environment,” he pointed out.

Schafer said he wishes he could do something right now, but he hasn’t got a magic wand.

“We’re all in this together. We’ve just got to get through this year, this 1-in-200-year flood event.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it is aware of Derksen’s situation and has investigated his concerns.

The ministry told the Chronicle that the issues with flooding were not caused by the ministry or any work done around Highway 97.

“This flooding is similar to what is happening at many locations in the South Okanagan and is likely attributed to recent spring run-off and rain events.”

Flooded property owners may be eligible for financial assistance through local government channels.