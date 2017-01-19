Flooded library drying out

The Oliver library could open by next Tuesday (Jan. 24) if all goes well with flood cleanup. However, staff are opening a small area on Saturday, Jan. 21 for people to pick up requests and return books. Hours will be 9:30 am to 3 pm.

A flood earlier this week closed the library and a restoration company was called in to deal with it.

Librarian Vicky White said some books sustained damage but staff are hoping to reopen next Tuesday.

White said the cause of the flood is undetermined, but Petra Veintimilla, whose family owns the building, said it may have been a crack in a pipe on the top floor. In some places, there were four or five inches of water, she noted.

Patrons with overdue materials are asked to use the drop-off bins on the side of the building.

Normally scheduled activities, such as the Lego building on Saturday, have been cancelled.