Firehall Brewery gets new partners

Firehall Brewery in Oliver is very excited to announce the addition of two new active partners to its business team.

Danielle and Dermott Hutton will be relocating with their young family to Oliver permanently, to work in the brewery as co-owners and assist in the growth of operations in the “Old Firehall” heritage building on Main Street.

In the five years since Firehall Brewery’s establishment, the business has evolved from a single-employee production facility, managed by Sid Ruhland, to the multi-faceted enterprise it is today. Of course, “one-man show” terminology omits the tremendous contributions from essential family members, friends, and contractors (including contracted office administrators) required at the start-up of any business. But now the organization has conjured a momentum of its own, fuelled earlier this year by generous community support through a crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign funded the creation of the Beer Shop & Social, now located beside the brewery on the lower level of the Old Firehall. This has added a retail component to the Firehall Brewery business model, and a new social offering for downtown Oliver.

Becoming a social hub and economic asset for the community are some of the business’ central goals, and this new business partnership has been a natural part of the growth needed to achieve these goals.

The recent Beer Shop & Social grand opening party and concert not only celebrated community and culture in Oliver, but also the addition of Dermott and Danielle to the “beer department.” Danielle and Dermott were present and working in the Beer Shop during the day and concert evening (thanks to babysitting grandparents), and are very excited to become part of the Firehall Brewery story.

Sid was also be there offering “Brewmaster Tours” and serving guests.

The Beer Shop & Social will remain open throughout the upcoming fall, winter, and spring, and the brewery will begin releasing special seasonal batches and planning increases in production capacity for 2017.

Over the coming weeks, Dermott may be seen through the steamed-up brewery window, helping head brewer Joe Whyte stirring the barley mash. And Danielle will be found welcoming guests in the Beer Shop, when she’s not at home with their three young children.

Dermott and Danielle exude a natural passion for craft, culture, and family, so their addition to the brewery cannot be expected to alter those same passions already existent in its organizational culture.

