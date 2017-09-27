Firehall Bistro raising funds to help wildfire victims

By Keith Lacey

An Oliver restaurant is teaming up with the regional branch of the Canadian Red Cross to hold a special fundraiser to assist South Okanagan victims of the wildfires that have spread across much of British Columbia this summer.

Brooke Radomski, the manager of Pappa’s Firehall Bistro, has organized a fundraising event set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the popular Oliver eatery.

Radomski, who lives in Summerland, said she personally knows many people who were negatively affected by wildfires and she wanted to do something about it.

While most of the biggest fires in the province were in northern B.C. and the Kootenays, there were numerous smaller fires in various regions across the South Okanagan and many people suffered as a result, she said.

“I don’t know one person who doesn’t know somebody who wasn’t affected by the wildfires this summer,” she said. “We may not have lost any structures, but a lot of people suffered and they need help.”

All proceeds from the Oct. 14 event will go to the Canadian Red Cross, who will disperse the funds raised to residents from the South Okanagan who need help as a result of the wildfires, she said.

“This is all about helping families from this area who were affected by the fires,” she said. “I personally know people in Summerland who were affected.”

Radomski is hoping the event can raise $5,000.

Entry to the event is by donation, which will include two raffle tickets. All money from the cover charge will go towards the relief fund, as will the proceeds from a silent auction. There will also be a drink and appetizer special that evening, with all proceeds being donated.

All of the waitress staff working that night are donating their regular wages that evening as well. Raffle tickets will also be sold with all profits being donated to the cause.

Singer-songwriter Justin Koshman from Penticton (Green Drop Records) will provide the entertainment for the evening and he’s agreed to work free of charge, she said.

Anyone wishing to attend this event at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro is asked to book a reservation by calling 250-498-4867. Radomski is hoping to see a lot of people support this worthy cause.