Firefighters tackle house fire on Halloween night

Oliver firefighters were called to a structure fire on Road 5 last night.

Media relations officer Rob Graham said they could see flames from Highway 97 as they responded to the blaze at approximately 10 p.m. “Flames were shooting from the roof,” he pointed out. Fortunately, it only took half an hour to knock them down, he added.

Most of the structure at 758 Road 5 was still standing, but there was a significant amount of fire damage, Graham said. He stated the house was unoccupied at the time and nobody was living in it.

No injuries were reported, and no cause was determined, according to Graham.

The Chronicle is awaiting comment from the Oliver RCMP.