Oliver firefighters were called to the scene of a reported power line down on Park Rill Road, east of Island Road this evening.

At one point, it was reported that the charged line started a grass fire, but no smoke or fire was observed at the scene.

The cause is undetermined. One firefighter said it could have been a “spike” in the line. Another firefighter reported the line was down on or near the hike and bike path.

Some nearby homeowners reported power outages.