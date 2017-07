Oliver firefighters and the RCMP were quick to respond to a reported gas/utility leak in a unit at Park Avenue Estates this afternoon.

FortisBC apparently received “high readings” in one of the dwelling units on Meadows Drive, so the fire department was called.

Since nobody was in the unit, firefighters had to break through the front door to gain access. Then they immediately set up a large fan to ventilate the building.

The cause of the leak was not confirmed.