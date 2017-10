Oliver firefighters are being lauded for their work in extricating a senior citizen from a vehicle that rolled over against a tree north of town this afternoon.

Members had to use professional cutting tools to remove a section of roof from an SUV so the driver could be treated by paramedics. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The accident on Highway 97 near Bettison Road involved the SUV and a large pickup truck. The cause has yet to be determined.