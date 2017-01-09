Firefighters douse chimney fire

Noticing a “crackling” in the wall told a Columbia Place resident that all was not well with his chimney on January 8.

Oliver firefighters were called to a fire inside the roof/wall area next to a chimney at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire department spokesman Rob Graham said they ended up cutting a hole in the roof to gain access to the fire.

Graham said they were soon able to get it under control with some water.

“Luckily the occupant of the home noticed the fire when they did or things could have been a lot different had they been in bed,” Graham said.

Fire crews were on scene for about two hours. No injuries were reported.

Homeowners are advised to ensure their chimneys are clean before using them this winter.