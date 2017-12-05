Firefighters called out to midnight blaze

Oliver firefighters had to get out of bed at midnight on Monday to respond to smoke in the area of Road 3 and Primrose Lane.

A search resulted in finding fire coming from the rear of a home, which was believed to be unoccupied at the time, said fire information officer Rob Graham.

Crews were on scene for more than two hours.

Graham reported there was lots of smoke and water damage in the home.

No injuries were reported, and a cause has not been determined yet.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff from the Oliver RCMP said no one had been living there for a long period of time.

“It was secured from the outside when the fire department arrived so there is no reason to believe anyone was inside or staying at the property.”

Tarasoff noted the home was the scene of an arrest of a male wanted on several serious offences approximately a year ago. She also stated that people who were previously residing on the property were involved in drug activity.

“The origin of the fire is under investigation, but at this time there is no reason to believe it is suspicious,” Tarasoff said.