Firefighters busy with MVA and smoke in house

Oliver firefighters responded to two call-outs last night and early this morning.

Spokesman Rob Graham said they attended a single vehicle roll-over on Tucelnuit Drive. The vehicle ended up in a ditch.

“Some extrication was required to open a sliding door and remove the occupant,” he said, noting the driver was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause was not determined.

Another call brought firefighters to a home on Haven Street, where smoke was observed.

Graham said there was a possible fire in the walls, but the homeowner managed to extinguish it.

“We cleared the home of smoke and checked the walls for any fire. The fire did happen in a kitchen near a microwave but is not electrical in nature.”

No injuries were reported in that incident.