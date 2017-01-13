Firefighters attended 160 calls last year

Oliver firefighters responded to 160 calls for service in 2016, including 12 structure fires in town and 14 in Area C.

A year-end report shows the department responded to18 direct alarms in town, 16 in rural Oliver and 10 on the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land.

Most residential alarms turned out to be smoke from cooking, dust or dead batteries in smoke alarms, water leaks and commercial alarm testing.

There were three vehicle fires in town last year, four in the rural area and one on OIB land.

Firefighters attended one motor vehicle accident in town, 17 in the rural Oliver and three on OIB land.

There were two chimney fires in town and one in Area C. Grass fires in town amounted to one, while nine occurred in rural Oliver. There was one on OIB land.

The Town of Oliver saw three campfires/bonfires, while Area C saw four. There were two burning complaints in town last year, compared to one in rural Oliver.

Public service calls amounted to seven in town and five in Area C. These calls consisted of power lines down, sparking transformers, gas leaks and floods.

Firefighters helped BC ambulance paramedics with 11 lift-assists in town and four in the rural area.