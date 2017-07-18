Fire officials investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze in orchard

A ‘suspicious’ blaze on Road 5 early this morning is being investigated by fire officials.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said they were called out to an orchard property to extinguish a fire on a trailer.

After midnight, an officer on scene determined that the fire was contained to a pile of wood and garbage on an old trailer.

“Crews did make quick work of getting the fire out; it was located in an orchard area so there was no concern for fire growth or spread from there,” Graham said.

He noted the fire is being treated as suspicious in nature.