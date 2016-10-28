Fire department to serve correctional centre

It’s the best kept secret . . . until now.

The Oliver Fire Department has been chosen to provide fire protection services to the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Fire Chief Dan Skaros told the Chronicle that prison warden Steve DiCastri had plans to utilize the department’s expertize in fire suppression should that be necessary.

Skaros said a fire crew will be on hand if something came up that required their services.

The chief starts his new position on Nov. 21.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says all of BC’s correctional centres are served by the fire department in their local service areas.

BC Corrections worked with the Oliver Fire Department during the design and construction stages of the project, and the centre uses the most modern fire suppression equipment available.

Regular fire drill training takes place and fire retardant materials are used extensively throughout the centre – for example, inmate mattresses.

“In the unlikely event of a fire or smoke incident, BC Corrections’ policy is to call in the local fire department, if required,” the ministry says.

By Lyonel Doherty