Oliver firefighters were called to a grass fire that changed to a structure fire in the 5800 block of Main Street on Oct. 8 at approximately 6:40 am.

A quick building search was performed but no occupants were found in the home, said fire department spokesman Rob Graham, who noted the home was unoccupied at the time.

Some personal belongings were lost in the fire, and there was extensive damage to some of the exterior in addition to smoke and water damage.

The cause is still being investigated.