Fire ban still in effect

The Town of Oliver is reminding the public that the temporary open fire ban remains in effect due to the current condition of high and extreme fire danger in Oliver’s fire protection area.

All open burning, including campfires and fireworks, are prohibited. This ban is in conjunction with other local fire departments including Penticton, Summerland, Osoyoos, Princeton, Hedley and the Penticton Indian Band.

This ban is in effect to protect public safety and to limit the risk of person-caused wildfires.

The ban does not restrict fires in cooking stoves using gas, propane or briquettes, or in a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating (providing the flame height does not exceed 15 centimetres). But it does restrict fires in portable wood burning fireplaces and campfires.

Campers and hikers and those recreating in remote areas are asked to use extreme caution. The province has prohibited the operation of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes on Crown land throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the South Okanagan.

All on-highway vehicles must remain on defined road surfaces. Anyone found in contravention of this off-road vehicle prohibition may be issued a violation ticket in the amount of $767.

Anyone found in violation of an open fire ban, including campfires, may be issued a ticket for each incident. Anyone who causes a wildfire through arson or recklessness may also be fined up to $1 million, spend up to three years in prison and be held accountable for associated firefighting costs.

The Town of Oliver thanks the public in advance for their cooperation in complying with this temporary fire ban.