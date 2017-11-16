It was a cold December morning and there was a knock on the door. We weren’t expecting anyone, so I thought it might be a solicitor. Oh no; the dreaded sales pitch that I would have to endure because I’m too nice to “shoo” them away.

With some hesitation I opened the door, only to see a couple of familiar faces, a married couple hefting two large boxes full of food.

What on earth was this? I thought.

It was a Christmas hamper delivery, they said.

Wait a minute. We’re not poor. This must be a mistake.

My pride immediately swelled and I was about to explain that we didn’t need a food hamper. But my wife intervened and reminded me that I just lost my job. Oh.

Being a small town in Okanagan Falls, somebody obviously heard about that and recommended our family for a food hamper.

I was taken aback, thinking there were families more deserving than us. But it was Christmas time and many people had donated food, so there was plenty to go around.

I could tell that the couple who dropped off the hampers felt really good inside because they were doing a good deed. They were well off and did not need a hamper themselves, but I always knew there was a fine line between needing and not needing. The man could have easily lost his job and found himself struggling to support his wife and children, especially at Christmas time.

Once we brought the hampers inside, we reveled at the sight of canned goods and treats, and even a turkey! Our daughters’ eyes also lit up when they saw the bounty.

It was definitely a humbling experience. The world isn’t an easy place to live anymore. Life seems more of a struggle these days, and it’s harder to get by.

The government takes more, and society is more of a task master. And if you fall on life’s treadmill, it’s hard to get up without losing your place.

But thank goodness for big hearts; for people who think of others more than themselves.

Groups like the Knights of Columbus, the Oliver Legion, Kiwanis, Rotary, Elks, and Lions clubs are the backbone of this community, and there is never a shortage of goodwill there.

Without their generosity, and the individuals who keep the food bank stocked, life would be dismal for many people.

Giving to others in need is the best way to feel good in this world. Besides, you never know when fate will deal you a bad hand, prompting you to rely on someone else’s generosity.

Lyonel Doherty, editor