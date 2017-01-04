Film crews thanks Oliver, Osoyoos communities

Beginning in October you have had a lot of new residents in your community. We were the crew and cast of The Humanity Bureau. We lived, shopped, laughed and enjoyed being a part of your community. On our days off we took part in everything that we could. We made many friends that we will have for years.

In Oliver I reached out to Mayor Ron Hovanes and friend Cathy Cowan who I worked with for nine years at the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. Old friends came together to make new things happen.

Oliver Public Works granted our every wish; gave us parking stalls on the street to make our job easier. They shut down two streets on our behalf and lent us lighted barriers for a site on McKinney Road which we needed.

We took over the parking at the Oliver tourism centre, and Rhoda, we thank you and everyone involved. To the Oliver Legion and your patrons, thank you for understanding what we had to do and working with us.

And especially to David and Christine of the Oliver Theatre – thank you my friends for allowing us into one of the last-of-its-kind theatre. What an icon this is and I sincerely hope that we left it intact. It will be wonderful to see it on the screen. David, thank you for being on site all day to assist us.

To Linda Larson’s office and Colleen, you could not have been kinder to us.

Offering up one of your offices to us for all the background people to stay warm in, it could not have been better timed and more appreciated.

And Shirley Kosman who trusted us with her beautiful home, gracious all the way. And along the way found out that we knew some of the same people. It is a small world.

And John DiBernardo and Fernando for allowing us to park behind your buildings. Much appreciated.

To the Osoyoos Indian Band, Chief Louie and council and all the members of the band, thank you for allowing us to find the most beautiful filming locations on your traditional territories. It was a pleasure to work with you all, especially Chris Bower who went over and beyond to make sure that we had everything we needed. To Patty Bower who drove us in style and safety. To the teachers, staff and students of Sen Pok Chin school who gave us a much needed space for our rigs. And to all the young people of the OIB that came to work with us. You joined our team, worked alongside of us all in those freezing days and most of all were our liaisons. You were wonderful.

Town of Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and council were there if we needed anything; it was an email away. Thanks Donna for being our liaison. Special thank you to the Town for allowing the Richter Pass Motel to keep up its big motel sign up until we filmed. Thank you Tracy Robinson, family and George and Donna for putting up with us all. The motel will look fantastic.

I reached out to all of our area directors, Mark Pendergraft, Tom Siddon and Terry Schafer with invites to come down as invited guests to the set. All were busy which can be expected but sent thanks and wished us well.

A huge thank you to Ace Elkink and his entire family for giving us full access to their land and home for weeks and some of the most beautiful parts of this movie were filmed there. To Des who gave up his home for over two weeks so we could make movie magic. And to Jodi for covering. Thank you my friends.

Hazel Pendergraft, who has a slice of heaven that I found eight years ago for The Big Year, allowed us to film there again. I feel privileged that I was able to walk that property for the second time. Thank you Hazel. And the best part of Hazel’s was the frantic calls from my crew that there were bulls on the set. You don’t hear that very often. Thanks Wayne for bringing hay to draw the bulls away. Grand fun.

Ministry of Environment: Ryan and Drew, thank you for staying the course with us. It was only one day but it was a huge part of the film. Thank you both very much.

To Shuttleworth Properties who gave us the chilling experience in shooting in those old buildings at Weyerhaeuser. And for sending us heavy equipment and manpower when we needed it. And most of all to Larry who reminded me that everything is not as it seems and made my Christmas. He will know what I mean.

And to the ladies of real estate. Jennifer Brock, Alina Lovin and Karen Amos. I just called you up out of the blue and you made things happen. Thank you, ladies.

To Osoyoos Signs who saved my bacon in one day. And especially to the boys at the Osoyoos Office Pro who rather than sell me a bunch of stuff I did not need sent me to Osoyoos Signs. That is good business.

To Liquidity Winery who just opened their arms to us and provided a safe and warm space for our crew to eat and opened their residence to us to film in. Wonderful people all around. Thank you Ian, Ruth and Erin.

To the Okanagan Correctional Centre who welcomed us in; Warden DiCastri and Deputy Warden Heath. Thank you everyone involved for making this possible.

To Millie Jarrett and the staff at the Best Western Plus. Thanks for everything you did to accommodate our cast and crew during filming.

To Home Hardware, awesome service. I ran in there many times during my two months, always in a flurry. You were always there to help. When I ran in out of breath and completely undone you assisted me buying 12 lanterns and all the batteries that fit. It is these moments that I remember.

To St. John Ambulance who made sure we were all safe during a stunt day. And to Interior Traffic Control who also ensured our cast and crews’ well-being when we had to shoot on a busy road.

And to Inkameep Campsite that I hold dear to my heart all the time because I am a frequent camper there. You gave us production offices and we made it our home. Sometime this summer when camping I will walk down to the store and will try to remember all that went on those cold winter days when we were making a movie. Thank you Katrina and everyone on your staff.

So many wonderful friends that I met and I know many of my cohorts did as well. Steve Misfud, who I met while filming Love in the Vineyard in October 2015. A chance meeting in a restaurant in October of this year and a timely email from Steve and the next thing I know he is in the production office getting signed up to work in transport. To Lisa Misfud who will always be my friend. And Rose-Anne who I spent the most enjoyable night in Mica’s just talking when I was alone and away from home. You all rock.

The management and staff at Spirit Ridge Resort and the Solterra Desert Spa. We simply invaded you, I am not sure your hot tub will ever be the same again. We truly had a home and a family while we were away from ours. Your hospitality was amazing and Solterra your healing hands were wonderful.

One special man that I must point out is Jordan Malutut. He was our security; he guarded everything that we had. Sometimes our equipment was in strange places. He never lost faith in me nor did I in him.

Gerri Logan, locations Manager

Humanity West Productions