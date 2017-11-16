Fill those tummies

This Christmas, the Oliver Knights of Columbus, with the help of the Oliver Food Bank, are again undertaking the Christmas Hamper Campaign.

The original campaign 46 years ago provided food for 10 families. In 2016 we filled over 200 hampers, and we expect at least that again this year.

Last year the citizens and businesses of Oliver and surrounding area responded very generously with donations of non-perishable goods, as well as with monetary gifts, to enable the Knights of Columbus to provide a basket full of food to help people through the Christmas season.

The Knights organize the collection of foods, purchase food, and then fill the hampers and arrange for their distribution. The Oliver Food Bank, closed over the Christmas period, provides us with a list of registered people needing assistance. After Christmas, any extra food from the Hamper program is all given to the food bank.

On November 14 we began placing food collection boxes in various businesses as well as at the Oliver Chronicle.

The Chronicle has been instrumental for many years as a collection and food drop-off point, and as a provider of “Tummy Bags,” and for this we are very thankful. The distribution of the hampers will take place on Saturday, December 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church lower hall.

Monetary donations to the hampers are most welcome as 80 per cent of the food in the hampers is purchased.

If you decide to include us as one of the organizations you donate to, please make cheques payable to the Knights of Columbus /Hamper Project, P.O. Box 343, Oliver, B.C., V0H 1T0.

Unfortunately, the Oliver Knights of Columbus is not a registered charitable organization so we are unable to issue tax receipts.

I thank you in advance for your generosity, and wish you a very merry Christmas.

Wayne Danbrook, co-chair, Christmas Hamper Campaign