Figure skaters win silver and bronze

Many skaters from the South Okanagan Skating Club brought home silver and bronze from a regional competition in Penticton recently.

Seventeen skaters represented the club, with the following results:

Alana Guttermsson – silver

Gracie Stagg – silver

Hannah Cleave – bronze

Riley Wilker – silver

Katie Cleave – bronze

Dylan Fulkner – bronze

Abigayle Streeter – merit

Camille Blake – bronze

Anabel Lefebvre – silver

November Grainger – bronze

Emily Streeter – silver

Alyssa Willburn – silver

Emma Stagg – silver

Mayaia Koenig – silver

Gurleen Bajwa – silver interpretive, silver assessment, 6th place

Ariana Mantua – 8th place, bronze

Molly Koenig – 4th place and creative improve, 1st place

The local club will attend a competition in Kelowna March 3-5, and is busy preparing for its year-end ice show at the Oliver Arena on March 17 at 6:30 pm.

This year’s theme is “classic cinema” and admission will be by donation.

Club coaches are Shelley Mantua and Becky Brimacombe.