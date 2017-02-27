Figure skaters win silver and bronze

Many skaters from the South Okanagan Skating Club brought home silver and bronze from a regional competition in Penticton recently.
Seventeen skaters represented the club, with the following results:
Alana Guttermsson – silver
Gracie Stagg – silver
Hannah Cleave – bronze
Riley Wilker – silver
Katie Cleave – bronze
Dylan Fulkner – bronze
Abigayle Streeter – merit
Camille Blake – bronze
Anabel Lefebvre – silver
November Grainger – bronze
Emily Streeter – silver
Alyssa Willburn – silver
Emma Stagg – silver
Mayaia Koenig – silver
Gurleen Bajwa – silver interpretive, silver assessment, 6th place
Ariana Mantua – 8th place, bronze
Molly Koenig – 4th place and creative improve, 1st place
The local club will attend a competition in Kelowna March 3-5, and is busy preparing for its year-end ice show at the Oliver Arena on March 17 at 6:30 pm.
This year’s theme is “classic cinema” and admission will be by donation.
Club coaches are Shelley Mantua and Becky Brimacombe.