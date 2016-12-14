Farmer solves part of the mystery of stolen tractor

An Oliver farmer turned detective is very concerned about the RCMP’s response to his stolen property case.

Raghvir Sidhu of Chandra Estate Winery on Sunflower Road said he waited more than three hours (in the freezing cold) for police to arrive after he found his tractor and sprayer that was stolen a couple of days ago.

Sidhu said he was preparing to use the equipment to pick ice wine grapes when he discovered it was stolen. He contacted police to report the incident and was told to notify them if he recovered it.

Sidhu decided to start looking for the tractor and eventually stumbled upon some tracks in the snow leading through a local orchard. He subsequently found the items just off a roadway where the thief left it after apparently failing to negotiate a nearby incline (bank).

Sidhu reported the recovery and was told to wait there and not move the tractor. He waited until 1 pm and said the police never showed up. He called again and was subsequently told to take the tractor home.

Friends of Sidhu did not want him waiting at the scene alone for fear the thief may come back and finish the job, possibly hurting him in the process. So they waited there with him.

One of the men waiting with Sidhu said the farmer took it upon himself to solve the case by doing his own investigation.

Sidhu suspects that a neighbour was responsible for the theft because the tractor was heading in that direction.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais from the Oliver RCMP said members were assisting on a priority file most of the morning. He noted there was a language barrier with the complainant and the RCMP dispatcher who took the call.

“As such we were not made aware the complainant was standing outside exposed to the elements,” Gervais said. “Had we known he was standing outside his machine in the cold we would have certainly provided direction to him with some urgency.”

Gervais clarified that local RCMP did not tell Sidhu to stay with the machine and not touch it.

By Lyonel Doherty