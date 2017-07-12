Family to spend $100M to launch new winery in Oliver

By Lyonel Doherty

A new winery in Oliver projected to open in spring of 2019 will cost the owner nearly $100 million to launch.

So says Ingo Grady, president of Phantom Creek Estates on Black Sage Road.

Grady outlined the scope of the project to Oliver Town council on Monday, and introduced the owners – the Bai family.

“For the next 18 months we have nothing to sell but the concept,” Grady said, noting that construction on the new 72,000 square-foot winery began in June, after two years of design work.

Grady said the winery will include a fine-dining restaurant and an open amphi-theatre for Canadian indie bands and local performers.

They also want to offer accommodation for the “luxury traveller,” he pointed out.

Phantom Creek Estates owns a total of 270 acres of land in the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, with 112 acres on Black Sage Bench.

Besides Phantom Creek, the company stewards Sundial Vineyard, which was planted in 1993 with the first red grape varieties on the Bench.

Phantom Creek Vineyard was established in 1996 by pioneering viticulturist Richard Cleave. The seven-acre vineyard is planted primarily to Cabernet Sauvignon.

Grady said winemaker Ross Wise is working in their temporary winery.

Grady noted that wine now accounts for more than 30 per cent of total alcohol sales in Canada.

He also pointed out that 300 wineries are competing for BC’s 1.66 million wine drinkers, and Phantom Creek targets approximately 415,000 consumers.

Grady said the price of their wines will start at $30 a bottle. He also noted that in a good summer, they will have 100 seasonal full-time jobs to fill.

Area C director Terry Schafer said he is extremely excited to see a project of this magnitude. He asked if Area 27 was a force behind the winery launch, noting they are definitely seeing more money coming into the area from the people behind the wheels of Lamborghinis and McLarens.

Grady said Area 27 was not an influence.

“But we’re definitely prepared for that luxury diner.”

Mayor Ron Hovanes said he knows the winery will be successful.

He acknowledged that Oliver is not a resort municipality but a farm community.

“We are blessed that we’re not saddled with a large lake in the middle of the valley.”