Families still burdened by Medical Services Plan

Being the only province that charges a separate tax for health care insurance, BC has to do the right thing and scrap that nonsense.
Premier Christy Clark previously said the government is looking at changing the Medical Services Plan and the premiums that residents pay, but families are still being burdened by this antiquated tax.
In other provinces, medical premiums are handled through general income tax, and that’s the way it should be in BC.
There is an inequity when a family that makes $150,000 a year pays the same rate ($150 a month) that a family does on a $35,000 annual income. These premiums are a hardship for many families, and it’s a hard pill to swallow when you don’t use the health care system.
You can choose not to pay, but you’ll have government personnel contacting you to pay up. And when you do need to see a doctor, you’ll have to come up with the cash first.
They’ve got you over a barrel either way.
And let’s not fool ourselves; if the government does abolish the premiums, it will get its money back another way by jacking up income taxes. Back over the barrel we go.
Lyonel Doherty, editor, Oliver Chronicle
I’ve said this all for the past year. After moving from another province(and paying for medical premiums there). Getting laid off and coming to B.C where the government says there are plenty of jobs. Still can’t get any job with more than 8 hrs a week at minimum wage. Still have to pay MSP premiums on LAST YEARS income.(When we had jobs). Costing us as a couple $150/month for MSP PLUS $200 for drugs (based on income 2 YEARS ago) Had to cash in any available RSP’s and Pension just to stay alive for now. Time to change Government and look after older (over 50) multi generation Canadians first!!