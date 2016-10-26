Movie extras needed for futuristic film

Want to be an extra in a futuristic movie shot in Osoyoos and Oliver? Well, the place to be is Oliver Elementary School this Saturday, Oct. 29 between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Humanity West Productions Inc. is hosting an open casting call for the movie “The Humanity Bureau,” which will be shooting in the Osoyoos and Oliver area in late November and December.

The company is looking for all ages and ethnicities for background roles. Extras chosen for the movie will be paid.

On Saturday, staff will gather information about people, take their photographs and measurements.

To be eligible, you must be a Canadian citizen and a resident of BC, and have a flexible schedule. There is an opportunity to work one day or several days.

Please email osoyooscasting@gmail.com to confirm your interest.