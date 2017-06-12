Evacuation alerts rescinded in Oliver

Some residents south of Oliver can breathe a bit easier now that flood evacuation alerts have been rescinded.

The regional district has rescinded alerts for the Testalinden Creek area of Testalinden Place, Golden Mile Drive, Highway 97 and Road 15.

Alerts have also been lifted for the Hester Creek area of Mariposa Road and Road 11. Same goes for Road 8-9 in the Tinhorn Creek area.

Residents are advised to continue monitoring the area and to keep sand bags in place. They are also warned to stay away from creeks and rivers due to undermined banks.

People are asked to report any sudden water flow changes to the regional district at 250-492-0237.