Evacuation alert issued for Testalinda Creek area

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is advising residents of an Evacuation Alert issued for properties in the Testalinda Creek area.

In 2010 a large debris flow occurred along Testalinda Creek south of Oliver, due to the failure of an upland earthen dam. This resulted in a debris flow that temporarily closed Highway 97 and damaged several homes.

The creek runs through Testalinda canyon where slopes may be weakened due to the 2010 event.

The RDOS has worked for the past few days improving Testalinda Creek below Highway 97, including armouring of the creek and removing debris. Slope uncertainty, combined with the large volumes of water running through the creek is the reason for the alert.

A slope failure could result in temporary damming of the creek and further derbis flows.

About 15 homes on Testalinden Place, Golden Mile Drive, Highway 97 and Road 15 are on alert.

People are asked to report any increase in debris flow or significant change of water flowing down the creek to the RDOS Emergency operations Centre.

Residents are advised to stay well away from all creeks and rivers as water flows can change quickly and banks become increasingly undermined and unstable.

For more information please visit www.rdos.bc.ca, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca, call 250-492-0237 or call toll-free 1-877-610-3737.