Erratic driver flees from police

What happened in downtown Oliver yesterday? That’s what many people would like to know.

Some business owners reported hearing police yelling at a driver on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a collision.

Oliver RCMP report that a vehicle was reported driving erratically while heading south towards Oliver.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais said a member observed the vehicle on Main Street stopped behind some traffic.

“The member approached it on foot and tried to get the driver’s attention. The driver saw the member and decided to flee but struck another vehicle in the process causing some minor damage (but no injuries),” Gervais said.

The vehicle then left Oliver’s jurisdiction and headed south towards Osoyoos. It was eventually located at a residence near Midway where the registered owner resides.

It was not reported if charges were laid.