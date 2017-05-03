Environment will give back what we put into it

May 9 is not only B.C.’s political election day but is also the day for the critical decision to accept the proposal for the Okanagan-Similkameen national park.

We have had survey counts taken that vary in percentages of people for and against this issue. The only lawful count that will be official, final and acceptable, once and for all, will emerge on the evening of May 9.

This letter to the media is the last invitation and opportunity for all people living in the Okanagan-Similkameen and Penticton constituencies to be involved in the decision making process regarding the necessity of this park.

The ingestion of tourism dollars will definitely improve the local economies. (There didn’t seem to be any objections to the revenue coming in with the correctional centre.)

A new addition of environmentally friendly jobs is certainly welcome to these constituencies.

Matters of human indifference and negligence (abuse of terrain, urban sprawl crowding out wildlife, pollution, etc.) cannot continue going in that direction. The above areas are very sensitive in terms of soil conditions (erosion, over usage, etc.), natural resources (especially water), climate change and limitation of space in order to maintain a healthy ecological equilibrium. Over population, industrialization, expropriation and exploitation of green space will eventually destroy these precious Okanagan-Similkameen valleys if this trend continues.

Research evidence clearly indicates that the decline of all organisms has fallen below 50 per cent since 1970. That’s hard to believe, but it’s factual and frightening. Are human beings going to be facing that same destiny in the not so distant future?

We all need to cooperate to preserve and protect that which still exists here today. Only under a national park administration can a restoration process begin to slowly replenish the remaining species of birds, animals, plants, insects and soil conditions to their original status. Remember that, extinction can never be reversed.

Your support and votes on May 9 will determine what direction our decision will lead us.

Please be reminded, everyone, that this environment will give us back what we put into it for many generations to come.

James Demetrick, Oliver