Employer kick-starts campaign for Gaudet family

A GoFundMe campaign has been established by the employer of an Oliver man who died on the job recently.

Sutco Sutherland is raising financial support for Pat Gaudet’s family (wife and two children) during this time of tremendous loss and heartbreak.

Gaudet died on March 4 after his transport truck tumbled down a steep embankment on Highway 3 in Manning Park.

“Pat was a devoted husband and dad, and we are praying every day for his entire family to regain the strength to love and support each other through this irreparable loss,” said Sutco.

Canadians have rallied together to show their support for the Gaudet family, raising more than $14,500 in 3 days to help relieve the financial burdens they are experiencing.

People can donate to the campaign by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-pat-gaudet