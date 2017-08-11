Emergency department to close 17 hours Aug. 13.

Limited physician availability has resulted in another planned shutdown of the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Residents are advised that the emergency department will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. and will remain closed until 8 a.m. the next morning.

Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed: In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1; visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital; or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

“Interior Health has been working closely with our physician group to secure coverage for this time, but so far we have been unsuccessful,” said Interior Health in a public service announcement.