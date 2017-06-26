Ellie-Mae found safe after thief steals truck

A thief was lucky that the truck he stole in Oliver on Saturday didn’t have an ornery dog in the back seat.

Instead, there was three-year-old Ellie-Mae, a scared bulldog.

Ellie-Mae was reportedly sitting in the air-conditioned Nissan truck when her owners stopped for food at a Mexican restaurant south of town.

While the Prince George couple ordered their food, a thief jumped into their vehicle and sped off.

The owners were worried about Ellie-Mae because she has a tendency to become quite scared whenever she is subjected to change in her life.

The couple posted photos of Ellie-Mae on social media and received almost instant support. Even an award was offered for her Ellie-Mae’s return.

After a sleepless night, the owners were relieved to hear news that their beloved bulldog was found Sunday night. She was reportedly discovered in an orchard on Fairview Road by people searching for her.

It is unknown how Ellie-Mae ended up there, but the truck was still missing at that point.

The Chronicle is still waiting for an official report from the Oliver RCMP.