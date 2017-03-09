Electric car station in the works

By Lyonel Doherty

This summer people with electric cars will have a reason to stop in Oliver for a few hours.

Public Works crews have been busy working on the foundation of an electric car charging station in the Oliver Visitor Centre parking lot.

Director of Operations Shawn Goodsell said they have completed pouring the concrete base and have the conduit in place for the new power service.

The crew is working with FortisBC to get a new service put in, and also with an electrical contractor to wire everything up.

Goodsell said the cost to the Town is approximately $15,000, which includes conduit placement, concrete, new power service, electrician labour, internal labour and equipment, power kiosk, and signage.

Goodsell said they received the charging equipment from Tesla and its affiliated company.

The chargers, which will be free to use, will consist of two Tesla vehicle compatible and one universal vehicle compatible Level II stations with stands.

The Town will maintain the equipment, Goodsell said.

He said the stations will benefit people with electric cars travelling through the valley.

“It gives them an extra stop in the heart of Oliver that they otherwise didn’t have before.”

Goodsell said some wineries and the Town of Osoyoos have the stations, so the Town of Oliver thought it should have one, too.

“There are many charging stations from California to BC now and it makes it easier for people to plan trip routes, catering to tourists.”

Goodsell said it takes approximately three to eight hours to charge an electric vehicle, so it gives people time to enjoy the parks, trails, downtown businesses and restaurants in the immediate area.