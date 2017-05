Re-elected MLA Linda Larson garnered 43 per cent of the vote on Tuesday with 9,174 votes.

NDP candidate Colleen Ross secured 6,941 votes (33 per cent), while independent candidate Dr. Peter Entwistle garnered 14 per cent with 3,028 votes.

Green Party candidate Vonnie Lavers secured 10 per cent with 2,145 votes.