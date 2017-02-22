Duo brings folk to Oliver

By Marion Boyd

On Saturday, Feb. 25 the place to be at 7 pm is Oliver United Church.

Fabulous Canadian music with folk, bluegrass, celtic and gospel flavours will fill the air as duo Saskia and Darrel present a concert they call “The Great Plains.”

They sing of roads and journeys, trains and elevators, lands that shape us, of gratitude, faith and love. Their original music will also include many familiar songs that everyone knows and loves.

Tickets are only $15 and available at Beyond Bliss in Oliver, Imperial Office Pro in Osoyoos or at the door. Information and tickets are also available by calling 250-498-0145.

Saskia and Darrel love songwriting and singing and it shows in every song they share. They have an easy, crowd-friendly style that draws people in. Their music, celebrated through beautiful melodies and harmonies, drenched in Canadian culture and heritage and delivered in comfortable highly skilled sets with oodles of self-poking humour, creates an evening of toe-tapping delight.

In their long and speckled musical careers, Saskia and Darrel have taken day jobs and were incarnated as loggers, fire-camp cooks, real estate aides-de-camp, and gandy dancers. Ultimately, despite the better advice of their children, their love of music won out and they escaped reality by promising each other they could sustain a lifestyle touring the world and playing folk music. And so they have!

Great Plains is a veteran touring act and has performed throughout Canada and Western Europe with the likes of Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy. They have cultivated an immense following, winning over their fans one town, one hall at a time. One woman from Leduc, Alberta wrote, “Wow! Both of you were absolutely in your element, the choice of pieces, silken voices and engagement with the audience was an absolute gift.”

If you want to be part of this gift, don’t miss the show Saturday, Feb. 25.