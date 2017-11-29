Drop in to play time at the Oliver Community Centre

With the daylight hours shortening and the rainy days becoming more often, finding activities to keep the little ones occupied are fewer and further in between. But the Oliver Community Centre is aiming to keep kids busy and playing, regardless of the weather, with their drop-in programs Wiggle N’ Giggle and Parent & Tot. Open to children under the age of six, the event provides parents with the opportunity to get their kids out of the house, and into a safe space to play and interact with other children.

Here are some of the faces at this week’s drop in on Wednesday:

Camden, 5

“Just for when it’s really rainy or sleety in the winter time, it’s nice to come and they get to interact with other kids and stay warm for one morning and use equipment that we don’t have at home – like the hockey nets.” -Alison (Mom)

Faith, 4

“We wanted to try something different. It’s a social event for them. There’s lots of things they can do here that they can’t do at home without tearing down the house. It’s nice because it’s too cold to go to the park right now.” -Victor (Dad)

William, 3

“We come in every week because it’s a play day for him and he has a lot of energy he wants to use up. They have all the toys available for kids and there’s no lack of anything the kids want to do. And indoors is a plus – mostly for me.” -Richard (Grandpa)

For the month of December drop-in hours have been extended to include Dec. 6 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Dec. 7, 11, 14, 18 and 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.