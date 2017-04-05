Driver extricated from truck after three-vehicle collision

By Keith Lacey

It was fortunate that no one appeared to be seriously hurt following a three-vehicle collision at the bottom of what is commonly known as ‘Graveyard Hill” five kilometres north of Osoyoos on Hwy. 97 Tuesday afternoon.

The accident – that destroyed all three vehicles involved – took place around 4:30 p.m.

Emergency first responders from the Osoyoos Fire Department blocked off traffic, while an RCMP officer redirected traffic up 91st Street that leads back to Hwy. 97.

Emergency personnel worked feverishly to extricate the driver of a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck that reportedly rolled several times after hitting a sedan travelling southbound towards Osoyoos.

Several witnesses at the scene said the northbound truck rolled numerous times after the collision with the sedan and then struck a small Smart car.

Police determined that a gold coloured Pontiac Grand-am was involved in a head-on collision with a black Chevrolet pickup truck. A Smart car was caught up in the resulting crash.

Three people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

Highway 97 was detoured for three hours while police investigated the crash scene. The cause is still under investigation.

Witnesses are requested to contact South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.