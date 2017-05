Applying the gas pedal instead of the brake didn’t end well for one driver in Oliver yesterday.

A motorist suffered minor injuries after crashing into the Sunshine Cafe building on Main Street on Monday at approximately 4:30 pm.

Police report the driver was turning into the 7-Eleven parking lot and applied the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle then lurched into the corner of Sunshine Cafe, causing damage to the building and the vehicle.