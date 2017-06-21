Downtown ‘action’ group forging ahead

By Lyonel Doherty

A working group knee deep in Oliver’s Downtown Action Plan is getting excited about the possibilities.

“There’s a lot to be excited about because there is a lot happening in the community right now,” said Jill Lawson from the Oliver Tourism Association (involved in the working group).

Lawson said local real estate and the new hotel proposal are creating a “nice buzz in the air.”

Lawson noted the working group is still in the infancy stage so there’s not a lot to report at this time.

Brian Highley, president of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, said they are very pleased to be working with the Town of Oliver and the business stakeholders to re-energize Main Street.

“We’ve heard from the business community and from our members that the downtown area is highly valued, but the feeling is that it is in need of some new life.”

Cathy Cowan, the Town’s chief administrative officer, said one of the initial tasks is to “refresh” the Wine Capital of Canada brand with a new marketing plan “blueprint.”

With very limited wine products in the town itself (no specialty shops or tasting rooms), the goal is to better live up to the current brand.

“We want to start making sure the theme is throughout downtown,” Cowan said.

Downtown beautification is another key element supported in the action plan.

Despite past improvements to sidewalks, lighting and crosswalks, many storefronts are worn while others remain vacant. In addition, the empty lots give the downtown a “gap-toothed” look.

Cowan said they want to make the downtown more inviting by introducing art areas, patios and sidewalk cafes, similar to what you see in downtown Penticton.

The plan suggests “pop-up” activities on downtown lots and storefronts. For example, guidelines would permit and encourage groups to temporarily animate or use empty storefronts and/or vacant lots to exhibit art shows or host events.

Public art, murals and banners are other ideas that would entice people to visit the downtown core.

Cowan said they want to work with the property owners of empty lots to promote beautification.

The action plan also includes a downtown parking study. This would review existing quantity, location and type of parking available. A survey would include new planned developments, such as the new Coast hotel and the 25 parking spaces it will create for Town use.

It is hoped there will be initiatives by businesses to ensure that employees do not occupy prime Main Street parking spaces.

The plan encourages and facilitates mixed-use residential commercial development on Main Street and Station Street. For example, two or three floors of residential use above street level commercial enterprises would get more people living downtown and generate more foot traffic.

Previous public engagement enticed a lot of feedback on Oliver’s strengths and weaknesses. Some people expressed a desire to see downtown façade improvements and new regulations for property owners of empty buildings.

One resident said “no more pawn/thrift shops.”

Another person wrote: “I dislike going on Station Street because it is such a problem turning left on Fairview. Here is an opportunity to put in a traffic circle.”

Another shopper said businesses need to be more approachable. For example, after spending $75 in one store, the shopper was told by a clerk that she should not have brought her Tim Hortons tea in the building.

“She embarrassed me in front of other customers. I’m clearly a responsible adult and should be able to bring a cup of tea shopping.”