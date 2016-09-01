You Are Here: Home » Featured » Dorosz considering running for MLA after fight to save OSS

Dorosz considering running for MLA after fight to save OSS

Brenda Dorosz led the fight to save Osoyoos Secondary School. Now she’s considering running as the NDP provincial candidate, which could see her square off against MLA Linda Larson. (Richard McGuire photo)

Brenda Dorosz, who led efforts to keep Osoyoos Secondary School open, says she is considering seeking the nomination as the provincial NDP candidate in the May 2017 general election.

She also said in a statement that she will not be seeking the school trustee position being vacated by long-serving trustee June Harrington when a by-election is held in November.

Dorosz said she has not yet submitted documents to the provincial NDP or been vetted by their candidate screening process.

“Brenda has lots of community involvement over the years and has decided there are more issues to help change,” said her statement. “Education is important and there are many issues in our rural area to be addressed.”

Dorosz recently accompanied NDP Leader John Horgan on part of his visit to Osoyoos.

By Richard McGuire

